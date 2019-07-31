American mother gives birth to a baby less than one pound

Ellonn Smartt’s baby is no bigger than her hand.

While the average newborn stands at 120 ounces, young Jaden Wesley is a meagre 13 ounces. He was supposed to come out in November, however, he had his mother rushing to the hospital earlier this month.

The child was born in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Methodist Medical Center. Doctors did not expect the baby to survive but Smartt tried to remain strong.

“I knew if I panicked, the baby would pick up on that and get stressed.” the new mother emphasized. “I couldn’t let that happen.”

Smartt underwent a cesarean, and the doctors were surprised when the baby they pulled out was alive, wriggling and breathing.

“[The doctors] just were shocked that something so little was trying to do stuff on his own.”

Thus, with her 27-year old boyfriend next to her, Ellon Smartt had her second child. Baby Jaden is being held in incubation, where he can be observed by the parents.

“His arms and toes were moving and he was trying to breathe on his own. He’s our little miracle,” described the mother.

The father, Jordan Morrow, erected a GoFundMe page that has since raised nearly $5,000. Donations number roughly 150, as a number of the donors offered similar stories of their “micropreemies.”

A premature birth can reportedly cost $49,000 a year in the US.

“I can feel all the love and prayers around me, and can’t wait to meet you all,” wrote Morrow, impersonating his son.