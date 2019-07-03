SCORCHING: Heat warning announced for Montreal

Environment Canada has announced a heat warning for the island of Montreal and surrounding areas including Laval, Chateauguay, and Longueuil. Temperatures, which usually average 15-26 C may reach, humidity considered, 40 C.

This notice of advisory, comes roughly a year after a heat wave in 2018 that researchers suspected caused the death of 66 people throughout the island of Montreal.

As CTV News reports, experts have been advising the planting of greenery and trees to combat the deadly effects of rapid temperature increases.

Indeed, for the public’s safety, Environment Canada has asked the public to take good care of drinking 6-8 glasses of water per day, to avoid alcoholic beverages, and to limit physical activity.

“Never leave a child or a baby alone in a vehicle or a closed room … check on your loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable or living alone” says the department’s public statement.

For Montreal residents looking to escape the atmospheric barbecue, Verdun Beach, recently opened, can present a cool refreshing opportunity for nearby residents. However, due to contamination, Oka Beach will be closed during this sweltering warmth.

Moreover, the quiet suburb of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue has taken the initiative of leaving its pools and public library open until 5pm. So far this year, Montreal has experienced an array of temperatures, often considered abnormal. The city has documented an increase of temperatures since 1950, of 1-3 C.