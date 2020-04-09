Agriculture community cheers for Ontario hospital workers
“We all realize that we’re all in it together, except separately. We’ve got to keep our distance, but we’re very grateful,” said a local farmer.
Nursing home resident asks Alexa for help before succumbing to coronavirus
A woman in Michigan reportedly asked her Amazon Alexa for help in relieving her pain just days before she lost her life due to coronavirus.
101-year-old British man beats coronavirus
In an unprecedented feat of health, Keith Watson, a 101-year-old British man has been released from hospital after making a full recovery from COVID-19.