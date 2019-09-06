Culture

Swedish scientist suggests cannibalism to combat climate change

Söderlund continued, “people’s resistance to [eating human flesh] is a problem that could be overcome … beginning with persuading people to just taste it.”
Söderlund continued, “people’s resistance to [eating human flesh] is a problem that could be overcome … beginning with persuading people to just taste it.”
Mattea Merta Montreal, QC
3 mins read

One Swedish scientist has “raised the bar” in offering every person a tangible way to save the world. And, because it’s a progressive approach everyone will love it, right?

Up until now, we have been asked to make small behavioural changes to “help save the planet” by governments, influencers, celebrities, and, all those incredibly woke individuals. These changes include: eating less meat, recycling, using LED light bulbs, driving electric vehicles, etc. All of these behavioural modifications allow us to remain in our comfort zones while simultaneously giving us that sense of accomplishment in our contribution to “the better good.”

The psychology behind these initiatives is fantastic because we believe that the facts have been scientifically proven. Because of this, we do not need to dig deeper, nor find out whether these changes will actually produce any good.

But now that societies across the world have modified their behaviour, implementing these very acts into their daily routine, it’s time we upped our game and we pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. Enter cannibalism!

Yes, apparently, it’s time we started eating our friends and family in order to save our planet. No longer is having one less child enough, nor is sending millions of dollars overseas in contribution to population control. No, cannibalism is apparently now on the table for consideration. Don’t believe me? Well then, let’s take a look at what happened this week in Stockholm.

On September 3rd to the 4th, the Gastro summit on the future of food was held in Stockholm. In this summit, the behavioral scientist and marketing strategist, Magnus Söderlund, from Handelshögskolan (College of Commerce) presented his talk entitled “Food Of The Future: Worms, Grasshoppers or Human Flesh?”

Söderlund stated that people must “awaken to the idea” of eating human flesh as a way of combatting the effects of climate change. So to everyone trying to cut down on your carbon emissions by abstaining from beef, driving a little less, or recycling your glass bottles, your acts just don’t cut it anymore.

In his talk, Söderlund advocated for the breakdown of ancient taboos against desecrating the human corpse and eating our fellow humans’ flesh. He even goes so far as to state that these taboos against cannibalism stem from the more “conservative” ways of thinking.

When Söderlund was asked if he would try human flesh, he replied: “I feel somewhat hesitant, but to not appear overly conservative … I’d have to say … I’d be open to at least tasting it.” It’s fascinating that a behaviour psychologist would propose such a regressive notion as cannibalism under the guise, of what some might say, is the most progressive subject of our day: climate change.

The very practice of cannibalism can result in an incurable and fatal disease called Kuru; a neurological disorder where you eventually lose all bodily control. It seems bizarre for a scientist to push for a practice that has, time and time again, been proven to produce significant harm to anyone who practices it.

Söderlund continued, “people’s resistance to [eating human flesh] is a problem that could be overcome, little by little, beginning with persuading people to just taste it.”  As food sources will be scarce in the future, people must be introduced to eating things they have thus far considered disgusting. What’s bonkers is that his presentation was even shown on Swedish State Television. Imagine turning on your device to see someone telling you that at some point in time we should all start eating human corpses. You’d probably think it was a joke only to then cringe upon the realization that it was an academic discussion.

I love the Swedes, but their so-called “progressive” society is starting to look a bit like a hot mess of regressive practices. On this subject alone, it could actually cause people to go insane. Yet people around the world continue to gaze at in awe at anything labelled as “progressive,” especially if it’s coming out of Europe.

Nowhere in that rallying cry “do your part for the planet” does cannibalism have a place. If you really want to save the world, you should do your research. Many programs and initiatives that have been started and enforced by governments produce a limited impact. However, they do stroke the egos of elites and places the power in their hands. While some initiatives may look good on paper, that does not mean they are in reality.

Culture
Opinion
Climate Change
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations