Swedish scientist suggests cannibalism to combat climate change

One Swedish scientist has “raised the bar” in offering every person a tangible way to save the world. And, because it’s a progressive approach everyone will love it, right?

Up until now, we have been asked to make small behavioural changes to “help save the planet” by governments, influencers, celebrities, and, all those incredibly woke individuals. These changes include: eating less meat, recycling, using LED light bulbs, driving electric vehicles, etc. All of these behavioural modifications allow us to remain in our comfort zones while simultaneously giving us that sense of accomplishment in our contribution to “the better good.”

The psychology behind these initiatives is fantastic because we believe that the facts have been scientifically proven. Because of this, we do not need to dig deeper, nor find out whether these changes will actually produce any good.

But now that societies across the world have modified their behaviour, implementing these very acts into their daily routine, it’s time we upped our game and we pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. Enter cannibalism!

Yes, apparently, it’s time we started eating our friends and family in order to save our planet. No longer is having one less child enough, nor is sending millions of dollars overseas in contribution to population control. No, cannibalism is apparently now on the table for consideration. Don’t believe me? Well then, let’s take a look at what happened this week in Stockholm.

On September 3rd to the 4th, the Gastro summit on the future of food was held in Stockholm. In this summit, the behavioral scientist and marketing strategist, Magnus Söderlund, from Handelshögskolan (College of Commerce) presented his talk entitled “Food Of The Future: Worms, Grasshoppers or Human Flesh?”

Söderlund stated that people must “awaken to the idea” of eating human flesh as a way of combatting the effects of climate change. So to everyone trying to cut down on your carbon emissions by abstaining from beef, driving a little less, or recycling your glass bottles, your acts just don’t cut it anymore.

In his talk, Söderlund advocated for the breakdown of ancient taboos against desecrating the human corpse and eating our fellow humans’ flesh. He even goes so far as to state that these taboos against cannibalism stem from the more “conservative” ways of thinking.

When Söderlund was asked if he would try human flesh, he replied: “I feel somewhat hesitant, but to not appear overly conservative … I’d have to say … I’d be open to at least tasting it.” It’s fascinating that a behaviour psychologist would propose such a regressive notion as cannibalism under the guise, of what some might say, is the most progressive subject of our day: climate change.

The very practice of cannibalism can result in an incurable and fatal disease called Kuru; a neurological disorder where you eventually lose all bodily control. It seems bizarre for a scientist to push for a practice that has, time and time again, been proven to produce significant harm to anyone who practices it.

Söderlund continued, “people’s resistance to [eating human flesh] is a problem that could be overcome, little by little, beginning with persuading people to just taste it.” As food sources will be scarce in the future, people must be introduced to eating things they have thus far considered disgusting. What’s bonkers is that his presentation was even shown on Swedish State Television. Imagine turning on your device to see someone telling you that at some point in time we should all start eating human corpses. You’d probably think it was a joke only to then cringe upon the realization that it was an academic discussion.

I love the Swedes, but their so-called “progressive” society is starting to look a bit like a hot mess of regressive practices. On this subject alone, it could actually cause people to go insane. Yet people around the world continue to gaze at in awe at anything labelled as “progressive,” especially if it’s coming out of Europe.

Nowhere in that rallying cry “do your part for the planet” does cannibalism have a place. If you really want to save the world, you should do your research. Many programs and initiatives that have been started and enforced by governments produce a limited impact. However, they do stroke the egos of elites and places the power in their hands. While some initiatives may look good on paper, that does not mean they are in reality.