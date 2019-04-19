Canadian News

Sweeping regulatory reform looms over resource sector, evoking NWT pipeline’s fate

Under McKenna’s Bill C-69 regime, however, the Environment minister becomes the gatekeeper with power to quash project proposals deemed not in the public’s interest.
Under McKenna’s Bill C-69 regime, however, the Environment minister becomes the gatekeeper with power to quash project proposals deemed not in the public’s interest.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
4 mins read

I happened to cut my teeth as a biologist on the Mackenzie Valley pipeline. There are communities in the western Arctic that are impoverished because that pipeline wasn’t built due to an environmental process that ran amok and actually killed investment … this is exactly what your government is doing.

– Conservative MP Robert Sopuck to Environment minister Catherine McKenna during last year’s committee deliberations on Bill C-69

The old saying ‘when you try to please everybody, you end up pleasing no one’ should’ve been the moral to the story of Mackenzie Gas Project’s tragic demise, after the $16-billion gas pipeline from Beaufort Sea to Alberta was officially shelved in December 2017.

When hearings began for the project in 2006, confidence was high – the Aboriginal Pipeline Group were players in the proponent consortium that included Imperial, ConocoPhillips and Shell, ensuring Indigenous ownership and jobs.

Due to the project’s right-of-way – through settled and unsettled land claim regions and a patchwork of local review boards – Ottawa created the Joint Review Panel to conduct socioeconomic and environmental hearings, to coincide with National Energy Board proceedings.

The hearings were supposed to run for a year and consider everyone’s concerns from youth to elders and a host of Sierra Club environmentalists from down south, but the witness logjam, compounded by lawsuits and waning proponent confidence delayed regulatory machinations significantly.

In the end it took four years for the MGP to finally get the green light but by then, the price of natural gas had slumped and project costs skyrocketted – the energy world had moved on.

Enter the federal government’s proposed Bill C-69, An Act to enact the Impact Assessment Act and the Canadian Energy Regulator Act. While Environment minister Catherine McKenna promises it offers greater certainty and streamlines the regulatory regime, it actually combines the worst elements of the MGP process – trying to please everybody – and shoehorns them right into the legislation.

Since the MGP was abandoned, Northern Gateway and Energy East pipelines have also been scrapped over insufficient consultation and lack of political will. This leaves TransMountain as the last shovel-ready project on the table to get Alberta’s bitumen to tidewater. Despite assurances from the federal government who last year purchased its existing infrastructure for $4.5 billion from Kinder Morgan, construction for twinning the line remains in limbo.

Meanwhile, Bill C-69 will turn a vital piece of country’s regulatory regime that evaluates such mega-projects on its head.

As things stand today, any interprovincial or international energy proposals – pipelines, transmission lines and the like – fall under the National Energy Board’s purview. All that is required to move a review process forward is making an application with the board. At this stage, the NEB reviews the proposal and in the case of mega-pipelines, this is guaranteed to trigger one or more environmental assessments via the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act.

The NEB then weighs such assessments against economic benefits, considers input from affected entities and approves or denies the project, decisions for which federal cabinet remains the ultimate arbiter. These processes already take years to reach a determination as MGP and Northern Gateway have shown.

Under McKenna’s Bill C-69 regime, however, the Environment minister becomes the gatekeeper with power to quash project proposals deemed not in the public’s interest. Her bill transplants vetting this public interest from the Calgary-based National Energy Board to an Ottawa body dubbed the Impact Assessment Agency.

Essentially, this makes the energy board’s role subservient to ministerial whims, instead of how it operates today: in concert with the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency to provide cabinet with informed recommendations.

McKenna claims her regulatory revamp will increase public confidence, but in doing so belies the assessment agency’s longstanding ability to marshal requisite expertise, in its own words “from federal departments and agencies, provinces and territories, Indigenous groups, environmental organizations, industry and others to deliver high-quality EAs.”

The bill also opens the door for virtually anyone to appear at a project hearing, if it ever gets to that stage, by tossing a “standing test” for who can give testimony – currently only those directly affected or with expertise are allowed to participate. Such ‘open door’ policies contributed to the Mackenzie Gas Project’s death; while the NEB could limit participants, the Joint Review Panel became a dog’s breakfast of witnesses, ultimately delaying its final report.

So with these concerns in mind, expressed scores of times by industry and MPs during parliamentary hearings on the legislation, the Senate’s Environment committee decided to go on a cross-country tour to hear directly from Canadians who would be impacted.

Earlier this month in Calgary, senators were greeted by pro-energy protestors demanding they ‘kill the bill’ while in Winnipeg on April 12, a different set of demonstrators called on the Senate to pass the legislation as is, and accused senators of stalling.

This Friday, the Senate committee’s tour wraps up in Québec City, location of the proposed $7.5 billion Energie Saguenay’s natural gas liquifier and export facility, currently under scrutiny by the National Energy Board and Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

If the Senate passes Bill C-69 as is, an additional “upstream greenhouse gas analysis” criterion will count emissions related, end-use of LNG produced by Energie Saguenay and any other future resource project’s energy commodity as part of their overall environmental footprint.

Canadian News
News
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected