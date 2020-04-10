mins read
Related Posts Recommendation

Google and Apple adding coronavirus tracking system to Android and iOS

Google and Apple have announced a joint effort in using technology to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Canada's National Microbiology Lab confirms three staff infected with coronavirus

The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg has had a scare after two of their staff and one of their close contacts have tested positive for COVID-19.

Authoritarians are getting everything they want because of the coronavirus crisis

As we coordinate all of our efforts to fight this scourge, authoritarians rejoice at the measures being enacted to control populations and manage citizens.

BREAKING: Ford announces 14,000 tests per day in Ontario by April 29

Ford announced that a plan has been implemented to test 8,000 Ontarians a day by April 15, and that 14,000 tests per day would be conducted every day by April 29.

Most Read Article

1.

BDS founder wants to boycott everything except Israeli medical help

Too bad it took so long, and a pandemic to make it crystal clear to everyone what a bunch of political losers the BDS gang is.

2.

Police find dead bodies, feces and unfed seniors at Quebec seniors' residence

In Dorval, a privately run seniors’ residence dealing with the current coronavirus outbreak has been compared with a “concentration camp” by health professionals.

3.

WATCH: Wayne Gretzky praises Doug Ford for coronavirus response

A short video uploaded to Doug Ford's Twitter page showed a quick chat between the premier and the Great One, Wayne Gretzky.

4.

An employee of a Windsor McDonald's tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at a McDonald's in Windsor, Ont. recently notified the local restaurant that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

5.

Study claims hydroxychloroquine is effective for treating coronavirus

French Professor Didier Raoult has published a paper championing the effectiveness of the controversial hydroxychloroquine as treatment against coronavirus.

6.

Scientific journal apologizes for saying coronavirus came from China even though it did

In a shocking display of capitulation, leading scientific journal Nature apologized to China for linking the coronavirus to the communist nation.