Google and Apple adding coronavirus tracking system to Android and iOS
Google and Apple have announced a joint effort in using technology to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Canada's National Microbiology Lab confirms three staff infected with coronavirus
The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg has had a scare after two of their staff and one of their close contacts have tested positive for COVID-19.
Authoritarians are getting everything they want because of the coronavirus crisis
As we coordinate all of our efforts to fight this scourge, authoritarians rejoice at the measures being enacted to control populations and manage citizens.