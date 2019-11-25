The key to defeating social justice is to start valuing ourselves

While our culture obsesses over manufactured identity-based crisis after crisis, I say there’s a real crisis of value—we need to see it and understand it.

It’s a kind of crisis not seen by others but felt only to deeply by the person trying to figure it out. We’re told our value comes from an imaginary ranking system that consists of how we identify, in the amount of followers we have or how well we fit into a protected group. These lies have distorted our sense of value not only in how we see ourselves but our ability to see others as well.

The beast that runs society, social justice, has distorted the value of humanity. And so, a restoration of equality and individualism, an acknowledgement that my value is equal to yours because we’re both human.

Every person on this planet possesses unconditional value. It’s that simple. We can discover our own value through faith. Jesus was the greatest equalizer. Who else spent time with lepers, the outcast and the rulers of the day, yet placed them all on the same scale of equality? Imagine the state of our world if everyone did that!

Unconditional value is instilled into each individual the moment they are conceived; that’s a pretty big deal when you think about it. In the eyes of God, every person is equal, no matter how “bad” or “good” society perceives them of being. Religious or not, there’s a lesson to be learned here.

The removal of Judeo-Christian values from our society has produced a state of confusion. It’s interesting to watch people place others on a value scale. Usually, their conclusions are determined on someone’s social media, degree of victimhood, or professional status. But what we’ve created is an ecosystem to figure out where we lie on the scale that we created. Why? Because we want to figure out a way to feel just as valuable as those that we place value in.

Society has rendered humanity less significant than at any point in western history. Today’s religion is all about debasement. Humans being described as a plague, is not only disturbing but devastating. The root of these types of views stems from a denial that men and women were created in God’s image.

Still don’t believe me? Well, here’s some more food for thought, how does one explain the highest rates of suicide, depression, self-harm and anxiety ever recorded? These issues have plagued my generation.

By focusing on identity groups, we undervalue a person’s worth. Fighting for “justice” and “equality” when we still do not see each other the right way will only lead to a vicious cycle of cancel culture and shaming. Whenever you distort the original form of a foundational element, you destroy the beauty of everything that is built upon it.

So where do we start? How do we develop a culture that isn’t so fixated on identity? We start in our own lives, we start to value those closest to us—genuinely. Through this lens, we no longer root causes in an issue’s superficialities but from a source of truth. That truth is an understanding that God instilled in us the same worth as he placed within kings and beggars. When we see our value as genuine regardless of position or the things we hold as status symbols, we start to see, act and treat others differently.

Your value isn’t found in another’s words or the level at which you perform but rooted in the God that made you. He made you for purpose, for a reason and he decided that you, of all people, would bare a uniqueness this planet has never seen before. True identity isn’t achieved through the demeaning of others or being part of a special group that strokes your ego, but the understanding that we all bleed the same and each one of us were given the same amount of value as the other, no more, no less.

Our culture is currently backwards. We don’t need to “find our identity” first, we need to understand our value first, take personal responsibility, and then do unto others as you would have them do unto you.