The term “Midget” to be removed from Manitoba junior hockey

At a Manitoba’s AAA hockey awards banquet, officials had some changes to announce.

The term “midget” will no longer be used to designate the junior age level.

Samantha Rayburn-Trubyk, president of Little People of Manitoba has been pushing for the expulsion of the word.

“It’s a word that comes from the freak-show era days, where little people were put on display to be laughed at, ridiculed, mocked.”

“[The] word also stems from a midge, which means tiny fly that spreads disease. I’m not sure if anybody would want to be referred to as that.”

Director of Sport Manitoba, Janet McMahon, said it was a “fairly simple change,” firmly in the direction of “get[ting] it right.”

Executive Director of Hockey Manitoba also commented that he was “always receptive to concerns.”

“Provincial midget” will become “U-18 Provincial” and “U-17 City Midget” will turn into “U-17 Prep.”

Basketball Manitoba has previously stopped the word “midget,” from being used for category titles.