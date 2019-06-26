Manitoba

Toronto cops offer $50,000 reward for alleged playground shooter

Two men entered an east-end Toronto playground in June 2018, and began shooting at another man. Two girls were shot and injured as a result.

Now the police are seeking one of the men responsible so that they can bring him to justice. They are offering a $50,000 reward for information that will result in his capture.

In a press conference, Deputy Chief Peter Yuen said: “We’re not looking for witnesses or people to testify, this case is ready to go to trial and we’re just looking for the location of the suspect.”

The Toronto Sun reports that police have already “arrested two men in connection with the shooting and have also arrested the targeted man on weapons-related charges. Robertson, however, is still being sought for attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.”

