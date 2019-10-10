Two dead outside a Halle synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar

A vicious antisemitic attack has left two dead and others injured in Halle, Germany.

The hate-motivated attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, leaves the world, and particularly, the global Jewish community heartbroken.

While the two casualties were not affiliated with the synagogue, this horrific act of antisemitic violence is a continued indicator that the rise of antisemitic-based incidents continues to rise around the world, and particularly in Europe.

Fortunately, the shooter, Stephan Balliet was unable to enter the synagogue, but had thrown a grenade at the Jewish cemetery attached to the synagogue, and had supposedly left explosive devices in his car before he fled by taxi, and was later arrested.

Luckily, no worshippers were physically harmed in the attack and are safe.

Bailliet, now in custody, had livestreamed a diatribe mostly consisting of antisemitic, misogynistic, and anti-immigration based slurs on Twitch. The video was also shared to Telegram. Antisemitic comments on the video were reported to have been made on both platforms. The video has been subsequently deleted by Twitch.

It should be known that according to the ADL, “This attack is reminiscent of the Christchurch and Poway shooters, who both livestreamed or attempted to livestream their attacks.”

As English was used in part of the video, it is suspected that the video was intended to be shared with a worldwide audience.

Some of the concerning statements include “I think the Holocaust never happened” and “The root of all these problems is the Jew,” as reported by CNET.

Security around synagogues and other Jewish establishments increased across Germany. The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said that “It must be clear that the state takes responsibility for Jewish life, for the security of Jewish life in Germany.”

It is even more worrisome that on the Jewish day of atonement, the German people atone for yet another tragedy that has impacted its Jewish community.

This attack of antisemitic terrorism should never stop the Jewish community from freely practicing their faith. It serves as a reminder, however, that there needs to be continued caution taken towards the safety and security of Jewish people.

While it has been hard to move on from this attack, it is a major indicator that Holocaust and anti-racism based education is a much-needed addition to curricula across the world in educating young people of the consequences of hate.

Jewish people are the unfortunate canary in the coalmine when hatred and terror happen toward the community. It is a major signal of much more severe problems in society, and the need to combat racism in all its forms, and in all platforms, it exists as.