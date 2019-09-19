UPDATE: Man who exposed himself on Toronto GO train turns himself in

Christopher Giverin, 27, of Toronto has turned himself in after photos of him were released to the public on September 18.

Toronto Police Service has thanked the public and media for their assistance in identifying Giverin within two hours of his photo being released.

Giverin now faces one count of indecent exposure after he exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman on a GO train travelling from Union to Downsview Station.

He is now scheduled to appear in court on October 30.