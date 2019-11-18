Opinion

USEFUL IDIOTS: Foreign-funded groups attack Alberta oil

All freedom-loving Canadians must speak out against foreign-funded activists. We must stand up for Alberta’s energy industry
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

The Soviets had a term for their minions in the West who advocated for Communism and tried to tear down democratic capitalist nations:

“Useful Idiots.”

They were “useful” in the sense of doing what the Communists wanted in pushing their message and sowing discord, and they were ‘idiots’ in the sense that they would obviously suffer if Communism had won, and wouldn’t be a part of the “new order.”

And now, the Western world is once again beset by “useful idiots.”

A recent report discussed how US activists initiated a plan in 2008 to crush the Alberta oilsands, and are apparently “claiming victory” as Canada is increasingly divided, the Alberta oil industry struggles, investment flees, projects are delayed, and the energy sector faces existential risk.

Of course, global emissions keep going up.

And why?

Because emissions in Communist China continue to surge, with China building loads of new coal plants, both within China and in other nations like Pakistan.

So, what have those foreign-funded activists accomplished?

They’re tearing apart Canada, a democratic nation which already has among the highest environmental standards, redirecting money towards ruthless states like Saudi Arabia, and giving Communist China cover for increasing their emissions as the Communist State builds up their economy, which in turn gives China the wealth to build up their military forces and impose their authoritarian will over a larger and larger section of the planet.

Great job guys…

It seems that this generation’s “useful idiots” are much more successful than the useful idiots of the past, as their effort to destabilize and weaken Western nations like Canada are actually working, while the power of the Communist State grows by the day.

And like the useful idiots used by the Soviets, those who do the bidding—even unwillingly—of Communist China will meet a similar fate if the Communists win.

Do you think China will listen to criticism of energy projects?

Do you think China will give activists any rights?

Do you think China will follow environmental regulations?

Of course not.

The fact is the world is increasingly locked in a battle of two world-views. The democratic capitalist nations vs authoritarian communist China. Anything that hurts one (like dividing Canada and crushing Alberta’s oil industry), benefits the other.

That’s why all freedom-loving Canadians must speak out against the foreign-funded activists seeking to weaken our country and must redirect attention to the true threat posed by Communist China under that country’s current leadership. We must stand up for Alberta’s energy industry, stand up for the interests of Canada, and stand against those who put everything we’ve built at risk.

