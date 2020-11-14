Get to know us better
To Our Readers,
The Canadian government grows in importance every day. This potential for overreach impacts Canadians of every race, ethnicity, and creed. At The Post Millennial, our mission is simple: To accurately and adequately report Canadian news events as they unfold and progress, and to share this reporting with as many Canadians and citizens of the world as possible. Due to our open, honest and straightforward approach to reporting, we like to refer to ourselves as, “Your Reasonable Alternative.”
Every Canadian deserves access to accurate information, whether they’re part of an immigrant family running a small business, or a tenacious oil worker in Alberta. If you love this country, its unified diversity and the opportunities it provides, we aspire to be your voice.
Founded in 2017, The Post Millennial has become one of Canada’s fastest growing news corporations. It is owned and operated by the Après le Millénaire / The Post Millennial Corporation, located at 5369 Queen Marie, Montreal, H3X 1V1.
At The Post Millennial, we strive to deliver the news to you as it unfolds, ensuring that you never fall behind on the current or trending news.
With a particular verve for equality in thought, The Post Millennial provides various reports on today’s issues such as Canadian politics, business, local provincial news, analysis coverage and opinion pieces.
To best deliver the news to you, The Post Millennial employs a dedicated team of journalists, podcast hosts, and video creators.
Executives
Matthew is based out of Montreal, where he manages corporate growth.
Jeff is based in Toronto and specializes in user growth, advertising, and digital media distribution.
Ted is based in Toronto and aims on providing better user experience on site.
Advertising & Partnerships
Editors
Barrett is a former social justice crusader. He writes for Quillette, Standpoint, The Federalist, and Areo. You can follow him on Twitter at @BarrettWilson6
Libby is a Brooklyn-based writer who covers culture and American news. You can follow her on Twitter at @Li88yInc
Roberto is a culture writer and news junkie who enjoys making videos. He is a proud canuck and is now based in Montreal. You can follow him on Twitter at @Robertopedia
Nico is the political correspondent at TPM and also serves as the organization’s political interviewer. Originally from the U.K., Nico is now based in Montreal. You can follow him on Twitter at @nicojohnson00
Andy is an Oregon-based journalist best known for covering antifa and street protests in Portland. He can be followed on Twitter at @MrAndyNgo
Contributors
Barbara is a writer with an illustrious career in Canadian media. She is one of Canada’s most respected columnists.
Blaire is a conservative trans-activist with a large following on YouTube. Her writing covers LGBT issues, conservatism, and culture as a whole. You can follow her on Twitter at @MsBlaireWhite.
Ian is a tech writer and cultural commentator. He is also the managing editor of Human Events. You can follow him on Twitter at @StillGray.
Originally from the UK, James has moved to Montreal from Shanghai. He has been editing video and film for almost a decade.
Freelancers
Our site also maintains a broad base of freelancers and content contributors outside of our full-time team, which produce a significant amount of the site’s content.
Why and how we report stories
Our Process for Reporting
We make sure that our sources are verifiable and trustworthy from multiple accounts, and gather a substantial amount of information before we place something online. Before each story we ultimately publish we ask ourselves: Is this story newsworthy? Are we telling the whole story? Are our sources reputable, credible, and transparent? How can we be informative and fair? Only after we are satisfied that we have created something worth publishing and had it reviewed by editors do we publish the piece.
A lot of news companies won’t admit this, but we make mistakes sometimes. Sometimes we find out something that we believed to be true was utterly false. Sometimes we write something that could have had more poise. Sometimes we aren’t as unbiased as we’d like. We’ve grown a lot since we were founded and continue to work on our journalism skills in an effort to be the best reporters that we can be. We don’t take reporting the news lightly, it colours how people see important issues and can be a medium that enhances community or divides it. Our goal is to inform people of what is happening in their communities and strengthen the bond between people when they agree and to encourage thought-provoking dialogue when they disagree.