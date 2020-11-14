To Our Readers, The Canadian government grows in importance every day. This potential for overreach impacts Canadians of every race, ethnicity, and creed. At The Post Millennial, our mission is simple: To accurately and adequately report Canadian news events as they unfold and progress, and to share this reporting with as many Canadians and citizens of the world as possible. Due to our open, honest and straightforward approach to reporting, we like to refer to ourselves as, “Your Reasonable Alternative.” Every Canadian deserves access to accurate information, whether they’re part of an immigrant family running a small business, or a tenacious oil worker in Alberta. If you love this country, its unified diversity and the opportunities it provides, we aspire to be your voice. Matthew Azrieli CEO of The Post Millennial

Founded in 2017, The Post Millennial has become one of Canada’s fastest growing news corporations. It is owned and operated by the Après le Millénaire / The Post Millennial Corporation, located at 5369 Queen Marie, Montreal, H3X 1V1.

At The Post Millennial, we strive to deliver the news to you as it unfolds, ensuring that you never fall behind on the current or trending news.

With a particular verve for equality in thought, The Post Millennial provides various reports on today’s issues such as Canadian politics, business, local provincial news, analysis coverage and opinion pieces.

To best deliver the news to you, The Post Millennial employs a dedicated team of journalists, podcast hosts, and video creators.

Executives Matthew Azrieli Chief Executive Officer Matthew is based out of Montreal, where he manages corporate growth. Jeff Ballingall Chief Marketing Officer Jeff is based in Toronto and specializes in user growth, advertising, and digital media distribution. Ted Cao Head of Tech Ted is based in Toronto and aims on providing better user experience on site.

Advertising & Partnerships

Editors Barrett Wilson Senior Editor Barrett is a former social justice crusader. He writes for Quillette, Standpoint, The Federalist, and Areo. You can follow him on Twitter at @BarrettWilson6 Libby Emmons Senior Editor Libby is a Brooklyn-based writer who covers culture and American news. You can follow her on Twitter at @Li88yInc Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Senior Editor Roberto is a culture writer and news junkie who enjoys making videos. He is a proud canuck and is now based in Montreal. You can follow him on Twitter at @Robertopedia Nico Johnson Political Editor Nico is the political correspondent at TPM and also serves as the organization’s political interviewer. Originally from the U.K., Nico is now based in Montreal. You can follow him on Twitter at @nicojohnson00 Andy Ngo Editor at large Andy is an Oregon-based journalist best known for covering antifa and street protests in Portland. He can be followed on Twitter at @MrAndyNgo

Contributors Barbara Kay Contributor Barbara is a writer with an illustrious career in Canadian media. She is one of Canada’s most respected columnists. Blaire White Contributor Blaire is a conservative trans-activist with a large following on YouTube. Her writing covers LGBT issues, conservatism, and culture as a whole. You can follow her on Twitter at @MsBlaireWhite. Ian Miles Cheong Contributor Ian is a tech writer and cultural commentator. He is also the managing editor of Human Events. You can follow him on Twitter at @StillGray. J.E Oakley Head of Visual Media Originally from the UK, James has moved to Montreal from Shanghai. He has been editing video and film for almost a decade.

Freelancers Our site also maintains a broad base of freelancers and content contributors outside of our full-time team, which produce a significant amount of the site's content. Why and how we report stories