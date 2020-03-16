Latest
Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community
Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus
Justin Trudeau
Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta
Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs
Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus
Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate
Most Read Articles
Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent
Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.
NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!
EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.
WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.
Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.
BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday