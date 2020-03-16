BREAKING: Ontario schools to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

breaking-all-ontario-school-to-close-for-two-weeks-due-to-coronavirus Ontario secondary and elementary schools will shut down for two weeks after the March break. Schools are expected to remain closed until April 6th.
Barrett Wilson
3 minute read

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

vancouver-airport-says-theyre-awaiting-tougher-measures Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.
Libby Emmons
3 minute read

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

canadian-grocery-store-introduces-brilliant-innovation-to-protect-seniors-during-coronovirus-pandemic The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.
Barrett Wilson
2 minute read

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

bill-gates-sponsored-gaming In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.
Anna Slatz
3 minute read

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

antifa-leader-encourages-lawlessness While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.
Ian Miles Cheong
2 minute read

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

watch-young-canadians-coronavirus Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.
Barrett Wilson
2 minute read

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

a-uk-woman-and-her-elderly-mum-both-contracted-coronavirus-and-are-on-the-mend Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.
Collin Jones
2 minute read

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

this-is-not-the-time-to-eat-the-rich Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.
Libby Emmons
1 minute read

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

weinsteins-criminal-accountability-doesnt-mean-men-have-no-empathy The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.
Collin Jones
3 minute read

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus

Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate

Trudeau REFUSES to meet Scheer to solve illegal blockades crisis

Scheer puts full blame on Iran for shot down plane

Conservative Party convention postponed until November 2020, Scheer to stay on in interim

Conservatives must continue Scheer’s tough approach on China

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape

IBM to launch 53-qubit quantum computer

With cloud gaming, Esports will only continue to grow

Cloud gaming and 5G could finally make high-end gaming affordable

You can now buy a flying flamethrower drone

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
 John Carpay
Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
 Spencer Fernando
Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
 Anna Slatz