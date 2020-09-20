Dounia Royer

Contributor/Author in The Post Millennial

Articles/Stories written by Dounia Royer: 4

Remote learning tries parents' patience

"I don't got this! I'm not a teacher; help me!" It was a plea from a mom who is worried her daughter will fall behind without the right routine. She isn't alone.

Families of essential workers are also on the front lines of the pandemic

Essential workers like nurses and delivery persons are on the front lines of the coronavirus, but so are their partners and families at home.

Classic films for a coronavirus binge

To combat the quarantine doldrums, I delved into the cinematic archives and find some classic gems I never had time to see. Now, of course, we've got time to burn.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

