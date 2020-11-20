Elie Cantin-Nantel

Dr. Fauci says Santa is 'immune' to COVID-19
Children this morning are waking up the good news that Santa will be coming by to give presents, and not COVID-19 this year
Contributor/Author in The Post Millennial
The Post Millennial reached out to Lisa Bildy, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom who plans to challenge new lockdowns imposed by the Ford government in court.
Poilievre went on to describe “The Great Reset” as socialist, adding that “global financial elites have called for the same "Great Reset", which would reengineer economies and societies to empower the elites at the expense of the people;”
The Canadian non-profit public interest law firm, put out a news release warning Calgary’s Emergency Management Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi that if they impose a hard 28-day “circuit breaker” lockdown, the firm will take “immediate legal action”.
Subscribe and follow
Subscribe and follow
PM VISION
LATEST NEWS