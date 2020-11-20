Elie Cantin-Nantel

2 hours ago

Dr. Fauci says Santa is 'immune' to COVID-19

Children this morning are waking up the good news that Santa will be coming by to give presents, and not COVID-19 this year

Elie Cantin-Nantel
4 hours ago

BREAKING: Fredericton shooter who killed four in 2018 found 'not criminally responsible'

Matthew Raymond, the man who killed four people in Fredericton back in 2018 has been found not criminally responsible by the jury due to his mental health conditions

Elie Cantin-Nantel
5 hours ago

Are lockdowns unconstitutional? Ontario constitutional lawyer answers your lockdown questions

The Post Millennial reached out to Lisa Bildy, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom who plans to challenge new lockdowns imposed by the Ford government in court.

Elie Cantin-Nantel
2 days ago

Poilievre starts petition to stop 'The Great Reset'

Poilievre went on to describe “The Great Reset” as socialist, adding that “global financial elites have called for the same "Great Reset", which would reengineer economies and societies to empower the elites at the expense of the people;”

Elie Cantin-Nantel
2 days ago

Manslaughter conviction upheld for Calgary grandfather who killed grandson

Perdomo Lopez now plans to have his nine-year jail sentence appealed, now that he's dealt with the conviction appeal.

Elie Cantin-Nantel
2 days ago

Constitutional law firm says they will challenge Calgary in court if they implement 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

The Canadian non-profit public interest law firm, put out a news release warning Calgary’s Emergency Management Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi that if they impose a hard 28-day “circuit breaker” lockdown, the firm will take “immediate legal action”.

Elie Cantin-Nantel
2 days ago

McGill University unveils new name for varsity team after 'RedMen' deemed racist

Montreal’s reputed McGill University has announced it has chosen a new name for their men’s varsity teams.

Elie Cantin-Nantel

