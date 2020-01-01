Antifa

United Nations comes out in support of Antifa

The United Nations (UN) tweeted in support of Antifa on Friday—a group that has incited and perpetuated violence and destruction amid the death of George Floyd.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Rioters pull down Albert Pike statue in Washington DC

Anti-government rioters gathered around the Albert Pike statue at Judiciary Square in Washington DC Friday evening and pulled it down.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

BREAKING: Facebook removes Trump ad campaign citing their 'policy against organized hate'

Facebook removed a re-election ad for President Donald Trump on Thursday, citing its policy on hate.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Antifa fails to establish 'autonomous zone' in downtown Portland outside of mayor's condo

Antifa and BLM members in Portland attempted to erect a no-entry zone called the Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone (PKAZ).

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Portland hospital sponsored supply tent at violent Antifa protests

Students at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) used their affiliation with the institution to support the efforts of Antifa rioters in Portland.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Far-left groups are being commandeered by the social and economic systems they wish to destroy

Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) have managed to subvert Western virtues and ideals by using the systems and infrastructures already in place, such as Hollywood, politicians, and capitalistic enterprise.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Antifa group starts GoFundMe to replace guns stolen from them in Seattle's occupied zone

Members of the Antifa group John Brown Gun Club have started a GoFundMe after having their weapons stolen at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Popular Antifa COVID-19 Portland fundraiser accused of being a scam

Questions about financial misconduct have arisen over a viral Antifa crowdfunding campaign that raised over $100,000 on the promise of supporting Portlanders in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Ngo Andy Ngo

WATCH: Antifa tackles, chokes unwelcome ‘immigrant’ in autonomous zone

The Antifa-controlled “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle has resorted to violence against unwanted immigrants.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

Counter-protesters step up to protect historical monuments against Antifa in London

Counter-protesters showed up in Whitehall, London on Saturday to push back against the violence and mayhem dished out by Antifa, and have been met with a heavy police presence.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Protesters demand the take-down of Gandhi statue—charge him with racism

Leftist activists in Britain are demanding the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

LARP Farm: The ambitious gardeners and their noble gardening efforts in the CHAZ

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle has made significant strides in planting and growing their own vegetables amid efforts to really put the "autonomous" in "autonomous zone."

Collin Jones Collin Jones

The Seattle Times repeats Antifa talking points about armed occupation of city

Rapes, assaults, robberies, and even shakedowns have been reported from within the so-called autonomous zone in downtown Seattle.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

WATCH: Andy Ngo explains the anarchy in Seattle's 'autonomous zone' on Fox News

The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo joined Martha MacCallum Fox for her show "The Story" on Thursday night to discuss the events unfolding in Seattle this week.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Washington State Governor Inslee unaware that downtown Seattle is occupied by BLM, Antifa

When Governor Inslee was asked about the occupation of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in downtown Seattle by protestors he claimed to be unaware of it.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

