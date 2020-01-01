United Nations comes out in support of Antifa
The United Nations (UN) tweeted in support of Antifa on Friday—a group that has incited and perpetuated violence and destruction amid the death of George Floyd.
Antifa and BLM members in Portland attempted to erect a no-entry zone called the Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone (PKAZ).
Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) have managed to subvert Western virtues and ideals by using the systems and infrastructures already in place, such as Hollywood, politicians, and capitalistic enterprise.
Questions about financial misconduct have arisen over a viral Antifa crowdfunding campaign that raised over $100,000 on the promise of supporting Portlanders in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle has made significant strides in planting and growing their own vegetables amid efforts to really put the "autonomous" in "autonomous zone."