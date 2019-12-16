Business & Finance

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.
Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.
Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.
Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.
CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.
The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.