Ford government puts funding into crucial infrastructure

The Ford government is providing $30 million to municipalities through Connecting Links from 2021-2022 to build, repair, and replace local roads and bridges.

Jonathan Bradley

McDonald's Canada to source only Canadian beef starting in September

McDonald's Canada announced that they will be shifting back to solely sourcing Canadian beef for their burgers come September.

Joe Vaughan

Alberta signs agreement with Ottawa cutting major environmental monitoring of oilsands

An agreement has just been reached between Alberta and the federal government that will result in a major decrease in environmental monitoring of the oilsands.

Sam Edwards

Trudeau government's commitment to the Paris accords will cost Canadian jobs

Keeping the Paris commitment will not be cost-free and existing policies lack sufficient means to the promised Paris end.

Mark Milke and Lennie Kaplan

Busting the myth of opposition to gas and oil by First Nations

Contrary to the anti-oil and gas narrative, for British Columbia and Alberta First Nations with a public position on oil and natural gas development, most favour it.

Gregory John and Mark Milke

Trump administration to bar US-contracted companies from using Huawei products

The Trump administration is working this week to finalize regulations to bar the US government from buying goods and services from Huawei and other Chinese companies.

Sam Edwards

BC Senator says pandemic is a good time to test out basic income for all Canadians

Yuen Pau Woo, a B.C. senator says that the COVID-19 pandemic is just as good of time as any to test out the program of universal basic income in Canada.

Quinn Patrick

Quebec orders all bars to close at midnight, makes masks mandatory

All bars will be ordered to close down after midnight in Quebec as part of an effort to reduce the spread of a second wave of COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick

Chair of finance committee goes after payday loans, calling them 'ungodly'

The Liberal chair of the Commons finance committee is trying to change the regulations surrounding payday loans, which he referred to as 'ungodly.'

Quinn Patrick

McDonald's $1 ice cream cones and soft drinks return for summertime

McDonald's is bringing back their summertime promotion of $1 dollar and $2 dollar ice cream deals and Canadians are rejoicing.

Quinn Patrick

Worker deaths, government crackdown on dissidents, and criminal investigation surround Canadian mines in Latin America

In Putaendo, a city of Chile, hundreds of police and military personnel, reportedly “armed to the teeth,” flooded its streets to supervise extractive activity. Unlike other regions, Putaendo has no large-scale mines. It has, however, been eyed by a Canadian junior for preliminary exploration.

Samuel Helguero

79 percent of Albertan Safeway employees have voted in favour of a strike

Employees of Alberta Safeway are discussing a possible strike action regarding their contract negotiations with Sobeys, according to CTV News.

Quinn Patrick

Air Canada to discontinue 30 routes throughout the country

Air Canada will be closing eight stations around the country and is discontinuing service on 30 of its domestic routes

Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Trudeau government loses its AAA credit rating

Fitch Ratings, an American credit rating agency, just stripped Canada of its AAA rating and downgraded it to AA+.

Quinn Patrick

Toronto and GTA shopping malls to be reopened on June 24

As Toronto's enters Stage 2 of Ontario's regional approach to reopening the province, shopping malls in will also reopen as of June 24.

Quinn Patrick

