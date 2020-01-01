Twitter nukes satirical Trump video about CNN
Twitter disabled a satirical video posted by President Donald Trump that depicted mock news footage that made fun of CNN's coverage on the issue of race.
A billboard sign was taken down from Highway 15 between Moncton and Shediac after a number of complaints that the image of a mid-riff bearing woman was misogynistic.
The draft order accuses big tech of "invoking inconsistent, irrational, and groundless justifications to censor or otherwise punish Americans' speech here at home."
Twitter users are being suspended for sharing a Joe Biden meme. The image captions Joe Biden with the words "His brain? No. His heart."