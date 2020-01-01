Censorship

Twitter nukes satirical Trump video about CNN

Twitter disabled a satirical video posted by President Donald Trump that depicted mock news footage that made fun of CNN's coverage on the issue of race.

Collin Jones

John Cleese calls BBC's decision 'stupid,' after removal of Fawlty Towers episode

John Cleese has criticized the BBC over the decision to remove an episode of Fawlty Towers, a sitcom from the 1970's that Cleese created and starred in.

Quinn Patrick

Netflix censors shows over blackface episodes

Netflix has taken it upon themselves to remove an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia over scenes featuring blackface.

Collin Jones

NB machine shop ordered to take down advertisement—accused of misogynistic imagery

A billboard sign was taken down from Highway 15 between Moncton and Shediac after a number of complaints that the image of a mid-riff bearing woman was misogynistic.

Collin Jones

Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd

Twitter has decided to disable a tribute video to George Floyd made by President Trump's campaign team after an alleged copyright complaint.

Collin Jones

Snapchat censors Trump's content and removes it from 'Discover' section

On Wednesday, social media giant Snapchat announced that it will no longer feature content from President Trump in its Discover section.

Quinn Patrick

Facebook staff stages walkout to protest Zuckerberg

Facebook's HR department told managers not to punish the employees who choose to take the time off, or to file it as one of their paid days off either.

Quinn Patrick

Here's what will be in Trump's social media executive order today

The draft order accuses big tech of "invoking inconsistent, irrational, and groundless justifications to censor or otherwise punish Americans' speech here at home."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Banning books is back and the books they're banning are cooler than ever

An Alaskan school district banned Maya Angelou, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Joseph Heller, Ralph Ellison, and Tim O'Brien, making these instantly the coolest classics around.

Quinn Patrick

CBC targets independent news outlet for 'racism' after it reports accurately on China

CBC is under fire after publishing a hostile article targeting an independent conservative media outlet run by members of a highly-persecuted Chinese religious minority for its accurate reporting on China.

Anna Slatz

Twitter bans Joe Biden's critics—including journalists

Twitter is enforcing a one-sided policy that favours presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Ian Miles Cheong

Twitter users suspended for sharing Biden meme

Twitter users are being suspended for sharing a Joe Biden meme. The image captions Joe Biden with the words "His brain? No. His heart."

Libby Emmons

New Zealand government bans books as 'non-essential'

Under the onerous orders of Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand has banned the sale of books, deeming them non-essential items.

Ian Miles Cheong

Grammarly does the WHO’s bidding by censoring phrases like 'China Virus'

Grammarly insists: “Change the term. Phrases like China Virus can encourage bias and misinformation. Try using the official name used by the World Health Organization instead.”

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

WATCH: Deranged doctors steal senior citizen's Trump flag as their children beg them not to

As the two Florida doctors stole the flag, their young son pleaded with them to stop. “You’re going to go to jail,” he said. “Please don’t.”

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

