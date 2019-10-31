Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations
Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.
Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.
If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…
A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…
Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.
The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault