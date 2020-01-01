Economy

Trudeau says he won't audit Canada's economy because it's too unpredictable

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that government would not predict the size of Canada's deficit in 2020.

Canada will face sharp economic downturn in 2020, Alberta in worst shape

Canada is expected to face a stark economic downturn in 2020, with every single province's economy shrinking by a significant margin.

Malls are on life support due to coronavirus lockdowns

Thanks to multiple stores having to shut up shop, once thriving malls now resemble ghost towns thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to open the economy or risk poverty and starvation

As we continue in idleness, the socio-economic resources we need to fight Covid-19, or any other foe, are being depleted and will soon enough be exhausted.

POILIEVRE: The imaginary unicorn 'balance sheet'

The economy is like a horse carrying big bags of debt on his back up a hill.

BREAKING: Trudeau uncertain about Canada's economic future as debt could reach $1 TRILLION this year

Trudeau stated that the government is "focused" on getting money to the pockets of Canadians, with seemingly no regard for the future.

WATCH: Pierre Poilievre highlights major problems with Trudeau's bailouts to large corporations

Poilievre says that while large corporations are indeed hurting, the measures announced today by Trudeau could come back to harm Canadians down the road.

Subprime auto loans could be facing increasing delinquencies

The bubble of subprime auto loans could very well burst due to economic crisis. People who have this kind of loan need to proceed with caution in trying to pay it off.

Key Canadian meat supplier facing NDP attacks

An Alberta meat-processing plant is at the centre of a political storm after the CBC and Rachel Notley’s NDP attacked the plant.

Ferries' decrease in ticket sales could lead to reduction in services

Marine Atlantic has seen a massive decrease in ticket sales due to the coronavirus, which may lead to a formidable financial crunch that could lead to ticket increases or a substantial reduction in services.

Trudeau government's federal debt reaches a record-breaking $252.1 BILLION

The total of Ottawa's emergency assistance programs tallies up to a whopping $146 billion, according to the Department of Finance.

POILIEVRE: The state reigns supreme as never before in Canada

As we slowly move from a health crisis to an economic crisis, expect more appeals for expanded government power.

Coronavirus may be slowing in Canada—talk of opening up begins

Signs that the spread of coronavirus is slowing in Canada are giving rise to a discussion about lessening the social distancing restrictions.

Canada's shrivelled economy in far worse shape than expected

The coronavirus-fulled economic collapse that has plagued (and will plague) Canada is far worse than feared.

Deficit rises to $184 BILLION due to coronavirus spending

The Trudeau government's deficit has risen sharply to $184 billion, which is more than triple any former record.

