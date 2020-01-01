Education

BREAKING: Ford government announces $25 billion in school funding

Ford announced that his government will be providing school boards with $25.5 billion during 2020-2021, increasing funding by $736 million, compared to last year.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford government announces $200 million to help schools reopen

There is $200 million being put towards special education programs and mental health, says Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Jordan Peterson returns with epic takedown of political correctness

Jordan Peterson released a post on his website concerning the dangerous impacts political correctness is having in universities and on important research.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

The NYC school system is teaching my ten-year-old son that he's racist

What my son heard was that he is racist and doesn’t even know it, and that his parents and grandparents provided this legacy to him.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Homeschooling emerges as a viable alternative to ideologically driven public education

If the homeschooling trend continues, stakeholders in the public education system won’t be happy for both financial and ideological reasons.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

Woke mob tries to get economics professor fired for arguing police shouldn't be defunded

When economist Harald Uhlig tweeted a tongue-in-cheek criticism of the call to “defund the police,” he didn’t expect to lose his editorial position.

Brad Polumbo Brad Polumbo

Schools to remain in closed in September—yet protests continue

Seattle Public Schools announced that full time in person learning is likely not an option for grades six or higher for the 2020-2021 school year.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

POLL: Almost two-thirds of young Americans at least partially support riots, arson

This comes after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraged ‘protesters’ to bring "heat-resistant gloves."

Brad Polumbo Brad Polumbo

Leftist ideology has left young men searching for meaning in destruction

Young people are ignorant of any historical context. And a lack of purpose eventually erodes work ethic, personal responsibility, and morphs into lawlessness.

Nicole Russell Nicole Russell

Why to make your kids do chores— and how to get them to do it

How do you help your children get ready to “adult?” Science says you need to start them early.

Loraine Balita-Centeno Loraine Balita-Centeno

US to cancel visas of students found to have Chinese military ties

The US intends to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students thought by President Donald Trump's administration to be linked with China's military.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trump asks schools not to wait for coronavirus vaccine before reopening

Speaking via tweet, Trump said that "Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available."

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

New York City sending $420 to school kids for snacks

New York City will be sending $420 to every child who benefits from the federal free lunch program to offset the cost of food.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Manitoba introduces new measures to lift province out of lockdown

Brian Pallister has announced a new wave of measures intended to lift the provinces lockdown, creating a blueprint for other provinces to follow.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Status of Ontario schools to be announced today

The status of school reopenings in Ontario will be announced today by Education Minister Stephen Lecce as some businesses and services begin to reopen.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read education