Trudeau defends decision to attend protest with thousands, breaking his own social distancing rules

"Even as we protest and demonstrate in order to create a better world. We have to get that balance right ... It was the right choice," Trudeau said.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau believes Canada is committing genocide. So why does he want a genocidal state on the UN Security Council?

"He is simultaneously claiming that Canada is a genocidal state, and claiming that Canada is a beacon to the world that deserves a UN Security Council seat."

Spencer Fernando

Trudeau no longer calls Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls tragedy a "genocide"

In 2019, Trudeau made headlines for saying the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous communities amounted to "genocide," telling a crowd in Vancouver, "We accept their findings, including that what happened amounts to genocide."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government warns MPs not to use the term 'aboriginal' anymore

The term "Indian" was used in Cabinet until 2011, when the department's name switched to "Aboriginal Affairs." It changed again in 2015 to "Indigenous Affairs."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Trudeau ALMOST criticizes China, dodges question on detained Canadians

"China doesn't work quite the same way, and don't seem to understand that we do have an independent judiciary from political intervention," the prime minister stated on Thursday.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford government signs new road deals with Indigenous communities

Ontario has moved forward with signing agreements with two Indigenous communities which will help build roads that will connect them to the Ring of Fire.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women

The Trudeau government is negotiating with male chiefs who stripped the leadership titles of women who supported the Coastal GasLink project.

Spencer Fernando

Quebec premier says Indigenous blockaders armed with AK-47s, slowing down their removal

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said on Wednesday police are reluctant to remove Indigenous blockaders because they are heavily armed.

David King

Trudeau asks MPs to approve $2.1 BILLION for Indigenous communities

As the nation’s economy continues to sputter due to protests and blockades, the Trudeau government wants $2.1 billion for Indigenous communities.

Barrett Wilson

B.C. Supreme Court allows schools to hold mandatory Indigenous smudging ceremonies

If we let this ruling stand, then we are accepting that when it comes to participation in spiritual rituals, some Canadians are more equal than others.

Barbara Kay

New victims and the false lure of pure culture

Mark Milke, in his new book The Victim Cult, looks at some Indigenous policies of the Canadian government that are detrimental to native children.

Mark Milke

RCMP were prepared to use ‘lethal overwatch’ on Indigenous protesters: Guardian

The Guardian reported on RCMP documents showing the Canadian national authorities were prepared to shoot Indigenous protesters with sniper fire.

Quinn Patrick

Trudeau’s Indigenous spending boost is part reality, part shell game

A budgetary mugs game spilled into Senate Finance committee this December about spending increases for Indigenous services and staffing two new departments.

Jason Unrau

Metis activist and Conservative MP speak out about poor Metis identification standards

The Indigenous scholarship brouhaha looks like it could be the latest in an sad trend of people self-identifying as Indigenous in order to reap the benefits meant for historically persecuted and marginalized people.

Wyatt Claypool

Media’s reporting incredibly biased on B.C. Indigenous rituals in public schools case

Mainstream media are biased in their coverage of a court case in B.C. regarding Indigenous spiritual practices in public school class rooms.

John Carpay

