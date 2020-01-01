Trudeau defends decision to attend protest with thousands, breaking his own social distancing rules
"Even as we protest and demonstrate in order to create a better world. We have to get that balance right ... It was the right choice," Trudeau said.
In 2019, Trudeau made headlines for saying the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous communities amounted to "genocide," telling a crowd in Vancouver, "We accept their findings, including that what happened amounts to genocide."
The term "Indian" was used in Cabinet until 2011, when the department's name switched to "Aboriginal Affairs." It changed again in 2015 to "Indigenous Affairs."
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said on Wednesday police are reluctant to remove Indigenous blockaders because they are heavily armed.
The Guardian reported on RCMP documents showing the Canadian national authorities were prepared to shoot Indigenous protesters with sniper fire.
The Indigenous scholarship brouhaha looks like it could be the latest in an sad trend of people self-identifying as Indigenous in order to reap the benefits meant for historically persecuted and marginalized people.