Jagmeet Singh

Singh stands by comments calling Bloc Quebecois MP racist

The NDP leader is standing by the comments that resulted in his removal from the House of Commons on Wednesday after he called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: NDP leader booted out of Parliament for calling Quebec MP a racist

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been kicked out of the House of Commons today after refusing to apologize for calling a Bloc Quebecois MP a racist.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Singh attacks Trudeau for CERB fraud plan and calls knee-taking hypocritical

Singh has criticized Trudeau in a press conference today, saying he should not be going after Canadians who have committed CERB fraud.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau's parliamentary power grab must be fought

This election will decide whether Canada will continue to be a free and prosperous nation, or whether we will slide downwards into tyranny, corruption, and authoritarianism.

Warren Steinley Warren Steinley

Selfish Liberal and NDP politicians give themselves a summer vacation while the rest of us face ongoing crisis

Liberal and NDP politicians have decided to go on vacation, stop doing their jobs, and break any solidarity that could have existed between our leaders and the Canadian people.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

MPs are using dangerous China-owned apps to reach out to Canadians

In 2017, the Chinese government put into place a law forcing all Chinese companies to give user data, upon request.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government exchanges sick days for NDP votes to limit Parliamentary seatings through summer

Trudeau said he will encourage the provinces to implement 10 days of paid sick leave per year as Canada deals with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley

NDP applies for Trudeau government's federal wage subsidy as donations drop-off

The New Democratic Party is now one of the organizations looking for a federal wage subsidy amid the pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Trudeau wage subsidy bill FINALLY passes in House of Commons

Bill C-14 will bring wage subsidy to Canadians following some contention from the Conservatives, who took issue with the $73 billion wage subsidy.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: House of Commons to reconvene as Trudeau government and opposition reach possible deal

A source has confirmed that the Trudeau Liberals and opposition parties have a tentative deal in place.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

NDP statement on plane tragedy condemns Trump, not Iran

The official statement from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on Iran shooting down a passenger plane condemns U.S. President Donald Trump, not Iran.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

Bloc plays autonomy card while NDP defends marginalized in Throne speech responses

While the separatist Bloc Quebecois stood in defence of Quebec’s autonomy, the New Democrats assumed their traditional role as defenders of the poor and marginalized.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Singh says people with ‘Mr. Scheer’s beliefs’ cannot be prime minister of Canada

Jagmeet Singh made a bold statement directed at Andrew Scheer, stating that you can’t be both a social conservative and serve as prime minister.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Singh support ‘solid’ says veteran NDP MP despite party losing 20 seats

NDP MP Brian Masse talks about the election results and how his party is looking to impact policy in a minority Liberal government.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

For the NDP it’s time to build a real progressive alternative

With the votes counted the results are in, and while lukewarm for most, they certainly don’t look great for the NDP.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

