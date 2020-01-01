Oil

Construction begins on Trans Mountain pipeline in Kamloops, BC

A Trans Mountain project to build a pipeline to move oil from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. has reached a "key milestone" as construction has begun in Kamloops.

Greta Thunberg lashes out Alberta energy minister's push for pipeline construction during pandemic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg lashed out at Alberta energy minister Sonya Savage's advocacy for pipeline construction to continue not despite the pandemic, but because of it.

Jason Kenney RIPS left-wing leaders advocating for 'death of oil'

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney fired back at progressive leaders on Thursday after their comments on the oil industry.

Don't listen to the activists, Canadian oil lives

It’s time to stop treating oil like that embarrassing cousin we neglect to invite but is always there for you when you need them most.

AOC celebrates loss of American jobs as oil prices plummet

AOC took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that oil has tanked, taking jobs and economies with it, because it serves her pet project of a “green new deal.”

Canada's oil industry pleads with Trudeau to halt stifling red tape

Canada's ailing oil industry is lobbying the Trudeau government to put a stop to the increase in carbon tax.

Kenney 'fully expects' Alberta unemployment to hit 'at least' 25 percent

The premier points to business closures and historical lows for oil prices as the culprit.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Albertan companies move to Texas to live without red tape

Alberta has long been fueling Canada’s gas pumps nationwide, but since world oil collapsed in 2014, thousands of displaced energy jobs migrated south of the border.

Alberta: unpaid taxes from oil and gas leaving municipalities unsettled

Albertan oil and gas companies owe the province’s rural municipalities unpaid property tax, and the amount has doubled since the beginning of last year.

As gas prices soar, CBC claims carbon tax may save Albertans money

A CBC article states that on Jan. 1, the new federal carbon tax will be imposed on Alberta, but then goes on to say that it might be “good news.”

Norway is drilling more oil wells as a “Green Leader” than ever before

As Norway continues to be a leader in green energy they have also increased oil well production

Albertans feel worse off, spend less: poll

A new Ipsos poll shows Albertans are feeling poorer in life, and are spending less than in any other Canadian province.

