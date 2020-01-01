Poll

POLL: 76 percent of Canadians want pause on immigration

Most Canadians want to put a hold on immigration and close borders until the threat of COVID-19 has passed and the economy recovers, according to a new poll.

New poll finds some Canadians would prefer Trump as leader over Trudeau

A recent poll shows how many Canadians would rather have U.S. President Trump over our current Prime Minister Trudeau. The poll was conducted by Leger.

POLL: Almost two-thirds of young Americans at least partially support riots, arson

This comes after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraged ‘protesters’ to bring "heat-resistant gloves."

Half of Canadians feel their government is withholding coronavirus information

A recent survey suggests that 50 percent of Canadians feel their governments are withholding information about coronavirus.

POLL: Majority of Canadians say provinces should decide when to open up, not Trudeau government

Canadians don’t agree that the best way to reopen the economy is through province-wide measures.

Most Canadians are in favour of postponing elections due to coronavirus

Most Canadians feel that elections in the country should be pushed until COVID-19 is under control.

Most Canadians find it stressful to be in public during coronavirus

As lockdowns continue to remain in place, a new survey suggests that over half of all Canadians find it stressful to venture out in public.

Poll shows Americans have more faith in Canada than they do in themselves

Among those living in the US, just over 72 percent said they trusted Canadians, compared to 70 percent who expressed trust in their fellow citizens.

60 percent of Canadians in favour of mandatory vaccines, Liberal voters more in favour than Conservatives

Canadians are now split as to whether the vaccine should be mandatory or not—a potentially frightening government overreach to some, and a necessary step to return to normalcy for others.

Justin Trudeau's approval rating SURGES during coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval rating has risen to its highest level since 2017.

Poll: Trudeau approval rate at 48 percent as railway blockades come to an end

A recent poll shows that the Liberal Government’s approval ratings have spiked following talk of a possible agreement that could end Canada’s rail blockades

POLL: 75 percent of Canadians displeased with Trudeau government response to anti-pipeline protests

A recent poll has suggested that almost two out of three Canadians are against the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades that are impeding railways and roadways.

Canadians want less social conservatism, more fiscal conservatism: Poll

Many conservatives are turning their backs on social conservatives and are instead setting their sights on a fiscal focus, according to a new poll by Nanos Research.

Poll: Majority of Canadians felt that 2019 was an ABYSMAL year

A new poll has shown that more than 50 percent of Canadians think that 2019 was a bad year for Canada.

New poll: Tight race for PM after Trudeau’s blackface scandal

Of the 1,929 polled, 63 percent say they “have made up their minds how they are going to vote, and 54 percent say they have been following the campaign very or pretty closely.”

