Virginia

Christopher Columbus memorials beheaded and torn down

Protesters targeted statues of Christopher Columbus in Massachusetts and Virginia on Tuesday evening in protest of racial injustice.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Rioters set home ablaze with family and child inside

A multi-family residence that was occupied and had a child inside was set on fire and rioters blocked firefighters from accessing the scene.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Disgraced freelancer falsely claims peaceful Virginia 2A rally wasn’t “peaceful”

Talia Lavin made the false claim in GQ magazine. One can see now why Lavin was forced to resign from her position as fact-checker at the New Yorker.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

Gun rights rally in Virginia attracts massive crowds

Tens of thousands of gun owners are rallying in Virginia, as pro-gun activists from across the country protest proposed restrictions by gun restrictions.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read virginia