Pattinson said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said, “Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007. This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”