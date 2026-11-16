BREAKING: Robert Pattinson announced as new ‘James Bond’
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
It has been revealed that Robert Pattinson will be playing the famed role of 007 in a forthcoming James Bond movie being released by Amazon MGM Studios.
Amazon made the casting announcement on Monday morning, revealing that Denis Villeneuve is directing and Steven Knight wrote the script. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films.
Pattinson said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”
Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said, “Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007. This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”
Pattinson joins the ranks of famed actors who have taken on the role, including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, who was the last to fill the role.
Some of Pattinson’s recent roles include playing Chris Hansen in Primetime, Antinous in The Odysey, and Bruce Wayne in The Batman, a second installation for which is planned in 2028.
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