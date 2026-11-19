Trump announced on Thursday that he has issued a full pardon to Pete Rose, the famed baseball player who died in 2024.

“I have just given a Complete and Total pardon to the Late, great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,356 Hits in a Season will never be broken. In addition, Pete played 3,562 career games (Highest Ever!), had 1,314 Runs batted in, 160 Home Runs, a .303 Batting Average, was a 17x All-Star, 3x World Series Champion, NL MVP, World Series MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, 2x Recipient of the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, Roberto Clemente Award, 3x NL batting champion and, just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Politics, I guess!”

In 1989, Rose was permanently banned from baseball after an investigation found that he had been betting on games while managing the Cincinnati Reds. In 1990, he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of filing false federal income tax returns after failing to report income he received from gambling winnings, memorabilia sales, and autograph signings.

He was sentenced to five months in prison, fined $50,000, and ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service as a gym teacher’s assistant.