In the wake of Monday’s news of former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham being appointed as President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping away from their leadership roles, a past interview has gone viral featuring Latcham discussing how his Christian faith affected his filmmaking.

In a June 2026 interview with the Bible Bros Podcast, Latcham said a “guiding light” for him while making films at Marvel was the “grandmother test.” He said, “I'd always be like, I don't know if my grandma would like that, you know? And that became like a guiding light of like as we were developing the movies.”

He later added, “that became the stand-in for like, is this going to work for, like, regular people that are outside of the bubble of Hollywood, like, what does this say for, like, a regular family.” He said that his grandmother had called him in the wake of the first Iron Man movie being released, for which Latcham served as an associate producer, to tell him that the pastor had preached about the movie in a Sunday service.

Latcham said that the “story of redemption” in the movie was woven into the pastor’s sermon, “and Iron Man was the proxy for redemption that he like, used as you know, trying to make yourself a better person and I was like, ‘oh man.’” He was asked if he tried to bring in a faith-based aspect to the Marvel movies he worked on, with Latcham saying that he “wasn’t instilling faith per se, but it was instilling redemptive qualities into these characters and seeing the growth that they could have and seeing how that could be relatable to your own life.”

He noted the character Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy, saying, “it’s not like its overtly a faith story or anything, but you see this guy like learn and grow so much in this beautiful journey from a guy who can’t take his mother’s hand as she’s dying at the beginning of the story to like uniting his friends and holding their hands and like finding community and putting his faith in people and growing together in a beautiful way.” Latcham left Marvel in 2017 to found Latcham Pictures, and is a senior advisor to Wonder Project, which focuses on faith-based content and made the 2025 series House of David. He said of the company during the podcast appearance, “let’s be the, you know, the HBO for the faith and family audience. Let’s try to make movies and television shows that restore faith in things worth believing in.”

He said the core message was “faith in country, faith in family, faith in fathers, faith in you know all these institutions that like we believe in in America, the idea of America, the idea of the idea of like a a democratic free capitalist society, you know, like all these things like that we take for granted.” He said this “came out of like me intentionally stepping away from, you know, the types of movies that I knew I could get made and saying, ‘I’m going to take a risk on trying to make movies that I don't know that Hollywood wants.’”