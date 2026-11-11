Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck in Nashville last week. The 63-year-old, who previously coached the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, was driving shortly before midnight last Thursday when he made a right turn and ran over the feet of two people crossing the street.

After the incident, Ryan continued driving until the two pedestrians caught up to him at a red light. The victims confronted him in a heated exchange, and Ryan exited his vehicle to exchange words before leaving without providing his information.

The victims photographed Ryan’s license plate before he drove away. After talking to police, authorities issued a warrant for Ryan’s arrest on two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failing to give information/render aid, and two counts of failing to obey traffic signals. Ryan turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. He was given a $6,000 bond and qualified for pretrial release, meaning he was released on non-financial conditions. His court appearance is now scheduled for next month.

According to TMZ, the incident drew attention because of Ryan’s previous association with feet. In 2010, Deadspin published videos showing the former coach rubbing a woman’s feet, leading to jokes about Ryan liking feet. Ryan led the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010. He was known during his tenure in the NFL for his colorful behavior in news conferences. He retired from coaching during the 2016 season.