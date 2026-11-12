Former child actor and professional race car driver Frankie Muniz was taken to a hospital Wednesday after crashing during a practice session at Daytona International Speedway. Muniz was set to participate in a Veterans Day charity race.

Ford’s "Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic" went ahead without Muniz after he was involved in a crash during practice. The all-Mustang charity event was held to honor military veterans.

In a statement, Ford confirmed the crash and said Muniz was “taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert.” The company said that it will share updates as they become available, and thanked fans for their “support and for respecting Frankie's privacy at this time.” Muniz, age 40, is best known for starring in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. He has also pursued a professional racing career and has competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Team Resume over the past two seasons. Last year, Muniz and teammate Tyler Stone won the Pirelli GT4 America Am Class Championship.

The crash comes amid a difficult personal year for the actor and racing driver. In July, Muniz announced that he and his wife were divorcing after 10 years together. The couple shares a five-year-old son. Muniz initially announced the separation in a social media post featuring the family dancing together with their son, writing, “Who says you can’t stay best friends with your baby momma?” However, the post was later removed following backlash.

In September, Muniz shared a statement on X describing a difficult period in his life. “The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from. Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone,” he wrote. “The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide. I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world...the actual one.”