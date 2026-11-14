"Housemaid" actress Amanda Seyfried has urged her followers to see divorce as something that is "boring" after she and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, split after being together for nine years.

Seyfried, 40, shared a post of "divorce expert" Olivia Howell on her Instagram stories on November 8 which said that “the most radical thing we can do is make divorce boring.”

“Make it normal. Make it accessible. Because the system thrives on confusion and stigma, on making you believe you’re the first one to ever walk this road,” Howell’s post said. “But when divorce becomes just another life transition — like a wedding, like a graduation — the patriarchy loses one of its most effective weapons," the post added.

The post from Seyfried's Instagram story was a black-and-white picture of her with her husband embracing. The divorce was first reported by People in September. The former couple has two children together: Nina, 9, and Thomas, 6. “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time.

Seyfried and Sadoski met in 2015 when they were working together on the set of the off-Broadway play "The Way We Get By." They later played love interests on the set of the 2017 movie "The Last Word." They started dating in March 2016. They eloped in March 2017 just before they had Nina. Seyfried starred in "The Housemaid" as Nina Winchester, with actress Sydney Sweeney playing the part of Wilhelmina "Millie" Calloway. Some have slammed the movie for anti-male themes.