Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will host a video game design competition ahead of the release of "Grand Theft Auto 6" (GTA 6), which will be available for purchase on November 19.

The NYC “Game Jam” will take place starting on Saturday, where youth around the city will have the opportunity to build a video game around a theme. The event will take place at the headquarters of Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA 6.

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment said, “Participants will build a game about getting across the city. Every game must be about transit or the experience of getting around a city, suitable for all ages, and free of violence, weapons, and other illicit activity," per Variety. The two-day competition will see the young developers design a game around the theme, "Get There Already."

There will be three finalists, and then Mamdani will announce the winning design team. First place gets $3,000, second place gets $1,500, and third place will receive $500. The money will be split up among team members. The game design event will also be accompanied by a career fair that will allow developers to meet with studios that are looking to recruit talent. There are around 7,900 jobs in 380 gaming firms in the Big Apple. The majority of those studios are small or independent.