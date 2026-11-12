The artist who painted the official portrait of Democrat President Barack Obama and has been celebrated for his vibrant portraits has been accused of living in a high-end Manhattan apartment without paying rent after his lease ended. Kehinde Wiley, 49, owes his landlord $36,000, according to the lawsuit obtained by Daily Mail.

Wiley’s lease for his $18,000 per month Greenwich Village apartment ended on September 30. His landlord said he is living there without permission and refuses to leave.

The fresh allegations come as Wiley deals with sexual assault claims from five individuals, four men and one woman. He has denied the accusations and no criminal charges have been filed against Wiley, who claimed that the encounters were consensual and that he doesn’t know some of the accusers. According to the Daily Mail, the accusers include the following:

•Joseph Awuah-Darko, an artist who alleged Wiley groped him and assaulted him at a dinner in Ghana in 2021. •Derrick Ingram, an activist who accused Wiley of rape during a 2021 relationship.

•Nathaniel Lloyd Richards, a filmmaker who alleged Wiley groped him in 2019. •Terrell Armistead, a historian who claimed a non-consensual act in 2010.