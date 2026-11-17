The founder of Pizza Hut, Dan Carney, has died at the age of 95. He founded the restaurant chain with his brother 70 years ago.

Carney was surrounded by his “large and devoted family” when he “peacefully went to be with his Lord” an obituary from the family said. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Carney was born in Kansas City, Missouri and co-founded the iconic restaurant chain when he was 26 years old. To do so, he borrowed $600 from his mom. His death comes just five years after the death of his business partner and brother, Frank Carney, who died at the age of 82 from pneumonia. Dan Carney served for two years in the Air Force and was able to get his master’s degree in 2004, decades after his first graduation.

The Pizza Hut founder married Beverly Singleton in February 1954 and they had six children with 12 grandchildren before her passing in 1998. “Dan was a devoted husband and father who shared a special bond with each of his children. Whether snow skiing in Colorado, boating at the lake cabin, playing tennis, racquetball, basketball, polo or golf, Dan created a lifetime of memories with those he loved most,” the obituary said. “Through all the joys and complexities of life, his family always knew they could depend on his quiet understanding and compassionate heart.

“Those who knew him best admired his quiet strength, steady presence, and deep sense of responsibility. His word was trusted completely – his yes meant yes, and his no meant no. “He will be remembered as a visionary leader, trusted mentor, loyal friend, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather – but above all, as a humble servant of God,” the obituary added.