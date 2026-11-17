178 of some of the world’s most-visited websites were hit in a cyberattack on Monday, with attackers implanting malicious code in the websites in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones.

Researcher Scott Helme wrote for Report URI, “The malware was a multi-purpose kit. It swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses for the attacker's, skimmed payment cards, stole cookies and screenshots, and on iPhones and iPads it delivered the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits. Crypto has already been stolen, with verified transactions to the attackers.” Helme said that as of Monday night, most of the malicious code had been removed.

The cyberattack hit websites for businesses ranging from banking and finance to technology, retail stores, news outlets, airlines, and more. Among the websites hit were those for Equifax, HSBC US, Zoom, Salesforce, IKEA, Mattel, American Eagle, Peacock, CNN, BBC, Fox News, NPR, Alaska Airlines, Heineken, UNICEF USA, Change.org, and more. Helme said that hackers injected malicious JavaScript into scripts hosted by Optimizely, a website optimization ⁠platform. Those scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker’s wallet, skim credit card numbers, and plant exploitative code on Apple devices.