"A version of this story published on Oct. 7 contained errors in the description of certain company investments, government contracts and event chronologies."

Staffers at ABC News who were involved in a story suggesting dishonesty in Trump’s son’s business dealings have reportedly been suspended, per Fox News.

ABC News in October released a story with the headline “Trump sons' investments have won billions in Pentagon contracts since his election.” It alleged that defense company Anduril, which has invested in a new shipyard in Baltimore, had ties to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump through venture capital firm 1789 Capital. The report falsely claimed that the firm had a “major stake” in Anduril.

The report was later deleted without explanation after it was called into question, and a republished article, revised and with an editor’s note acknowledging the error, was published. The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint was first to report on the suspension, writing, “ABC News quietly put the reporter and supervisor of the October online story about Don Trump Jr.'s private equity firm 1789 Capital that was briefly pulled and subsequently republished, on paid leave. An ABC News spokesperson said, ‘No one's employment status has changed.’”

The original version of the story stated that “1789 Capital — a venture capital firm that lists Donald Trump Jr. as one of six partners along with three founders — claimed a major stake in Anduril in June 2025 from a $2.5 billion investment into the company.” It said that since the investment, Anduril had been awarded 135 other government contracts. “The company is one of the largest manufacturers to receive an investment from Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump, but they are not the only one.”

1789 Capital spokesperson Alexa Henning took to X following the report, denying that the firm has a major stake in Anduril. ”1789 Capital does not have a ‘major stake’ in Anduril. It's false to say Vulcan, Firehawk, and Psi Quantum are ‘backed by Don Jr and Eric Trump.’ Here's a small lesson, that I also explained to ABC, the ‘reporter’ who is a complete idiot conflated raising funds with investment by 1789. Those are two separate actions.” “Meaning the ‘investments’ mentioned were actually the total number raised for a funding round, that MANY companies contribute to. Another thing that the reporter buried the lead on was that many of these companies have gotten government contracts during Biden AND Trump, which completely negates the assertion by ABC that Don Jr and Eric Trump are doing anything wrong. Total biased hit piece that is not being regurgitated by dumb trolls on the internet.”

The ABC News story was then deleted, and reposted days later with the content overhauled. The story’s new headline reading, “New shipyard announced amid earlier Democratic concerns about potential conflicts of interest.” It stressed that Trump Jr. “is not involved in investment decisions.” The correction on the story read, “CORRECTION: A version of this story published on Oct. 7 contained errors in the description of certain company investments, government contracts and event chronologies. After subsequent reporting, this version contains corrected information and additional context regarding some of those investments, contracts and events.”