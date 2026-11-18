The race had been a closely watched one, with incumbent Sullivan facing both Peltola and another Dan Sullivan to defend his seat.

Democrat Mary Peltola has won the race for US Senate in Alaska, defeating incumbent GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan two weeks after the midterm elections took place. The race had been a closely watched one, with incumbent Sullivan facing both Peltola and another man by the name of Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Peltola’s win marks the last Senate race to be decided, with Democrats having a 56-44 majority in the next Senate.

With over 95 percent of the vote in as of Tuesday morning, Peltola had received 50.1 percent of the vote to Sen. Sullivan’s 45.8 percent. Peltola had received over 144,000 votes, while Sullivan had received over 131,000. The other Dan Sullivan received 1.7 percent of the vote and just just of 5,000 votes.

In a video statement posted to social media, Peltola said, “Thank you, Alaska. We did it.” She told Alaskans they had “made your voices heard, and it's clear that the status quo in DC cannot go on any longer. Alaskans have voted for change, and I'm so honored to be your next US senator.” “Together, we're going to put an end to the era of self-serving politicians lining their own pockets at your expense, and together, we're going to put Alaska first. I'll work relentlessly to serve the interests of Alaska, and I'll be guided by your voices every step of the way, we need to fight corruption and corporate greed. We need to bring prices down. We need to lower fuel costs and build new homes. And we need to ensure that Alaskans are served by your elected senators.”

“I'm so grateful you've put your trust in me, Alaska, and I'm ready to get to work. The future is full of opportunities for us to make Alaska a better place across the state. I'm looking forward to working hand in hand with all Alaskans over the next six years. Thank you again.” The election, which was the last Senate race to be decided, has been closely watched after it was revealed that there were two Dan Sullivans running on the ballot: the incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan, and Daniel J Sullivan Jr, whom has been dubbed “decoy Dan.”