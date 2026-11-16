BALTIMORE — Jack “Ziz” LaSota, the cult leader whose extremist transgender group has been linked to eight violent deaths, will represent himself in his upcoming federal criminal trial.

At a hearing on Nov. 12 in Baltimore, U.S. District Judge James Bredar repeatedly cautioned LaSota, 35, against dismissing his court-appointed attorney, Teresa Whalen.

“I believe you’ll be making a big mistake,” Bredar said. LaSota, a biological male who identifies as a woman, ignored the judge’s legal advice. He insisted that self-representation was “necessary.” He also claimed that his detention conditions would make preparing a defense nearly impossible.

“I am very much convinced that if I go ahead, what happens [in court] will be a sham,” LaSota told the judge. His statement echoes the Zizian members’ tactics of stalling their court cases with theatrical accusations that they are being persecuted in transphobic “show trials.” Ziz also alleged that he had been subjected to attacks, extortion and mistreatment while detained at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia. He claimed prison officials had restricted his access to attorneys, legal documents and other resources, and that inmates “pushed me into prostitution.”

LaSota is federally charged with being a fugitive from justice in possession of firearms and ammunition. He has pleaded not guilty. The charge stems from his February 2025 arrest in rural Allegany County, Md., where police discovered LaSota and two fellow Zizians, Michelle “Jamie” “Alex” Zajko and Daniel “Hastur” “Elua” Blank, hiding in box trucks following a nationwide manhunt.

LaSota was transferred to federal custody in Philadelphia from Allegany County, Md. after his state firearms felony case was suspended abruptly in August. His federal case had stalled for months after his former lawyer raised doubt about LaSota’s mental competency to stand trial. LaSota founded the group that later became known as the Zizians around a decade ago. It is a radical trans vegan cult that emerged from California’s rationalist and effective altruist communities in the Bay Area. The Zizians embrace an esoteric ideology combining veganism, transgenderism, AI doomerism, effective altruism and anarchist politics.

The group has been linked to serial killings, including the January 2025 fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Vermont and the murder of 82-year-old California landlord Curtis Lind, who was killed before he could testify against Zizian members accused of nearly murdering him in a 2022 ambush. Zajko, who was arrested alongside LaSota, was finally charged in June with 15 felonies related to the 2022 double murder of her parents in Pennsylvania. The case had gone cold for years before the surprise charges were announced.

LaSota has not been charged in connection with any of the killings, though prosecutors suggest in court filings that he is a lynch pin across the cases. His decision to represent himself follows an Oct. 21 motion by his attorney, Teresa Whalen, seeking his release from federal custody.