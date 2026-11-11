Vermont Senator and socialist darling Bernie Sanders has said he would oppose Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader in the incoming Democrat-led Senate. Schumer is widely seen as an establishment Democrat and has served as Minority Leader during the Republican-led Senate. Senator Elissa Slotkin said she would not be backing Schumer’s leadership. Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen may throw his hat into the ring.

“If this campaign was about anything, it was about change, and the need for the Democratic Party, in my view,” Sanders said, “to move in a new and bold direction. I will not be supporting Chuck to be re-elected as the Democrat leader.”

Socialist candidates made a bold showing in the recent midterms where the Senate now favors Democrats 54 to 44, and Democrats hold the House 255 to 168. Members of the Democratic Socialists of America, such as Melat Kiros, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, have all indicated that they would prefer leadership in both the House and Senate that they believe better represents the far-left of the party. Slotkin, The New York Times reports, said she would not back Schumer without a “concrete plan” as to how the Dems plan to “govern differently.” Schumer had not backed either Maine’s Senator-elect Troy Jackson or Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed.

Despite the misgivings of many in their party, Schumer and incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries seem poised to lead, and there have not been any substantial challengers emerging to take their batons from them. In comments, Van Hollen called out Schumer for not being in line with the incoming Democrats in the Senate. “We have two members in that room, newly elected senators, who would not be there if Schumer and the DSCC had had their way.” He said that he was “actively listening” to those in his party and has been “actively calling his colleagues about it.”

Many others, however, are standing with Schumer. Senator Kristen Gillibrand praised her fellow NY Senator’s “clarity of thought” and “strategic leadership” while standing with him during a news conference on Tuesday. It was her prediction that her party would show “enormous gratitude for the hard work he has done to get us to this position.” Van Hollen famously defended gang-affiliated Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who faced deportation to El Salvador. Van Hollen headed to El Salvador to sip margaritas with Garcia to show how inhumane it was that he was deported.