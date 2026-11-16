Customers at Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are reporting widespread outages in what is now a string of tech hiccups in the US in recent days.

According to Downdetector.com, there has been a sudden spike in outages reported at Chas, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Capitol One, Zelle, and others. Customers were not able to access their banking information online.

A Chase Bank spokesperson said in response to the situation, “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” In a statement on its website, Wells Fargo said that “online banking is temporarily unavailable.”

"You can still access your accounts through our ATMs, banking locations, and customer service," the message added. "Our phone bankers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We accept all relay calls, including 711." Zelle said that the issue on their end is stemming from the banks. “Zelle is not down. Zelle is operating as it should. Consumers use Zelle through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their funds,” a spokesperson said. “Consumers do not have a separate Zelle account, and Zelle does not hold consumer funds.”