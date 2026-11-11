Democrat Scott Colom has defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith for US Senate in Mississippi, per CNN . The results come over a week after the midterms took place.

With 99 percent of the vote in, Colom had received 49.2 percent of the vote to Hyde-Smith’s 48.7 percent. Colom’s win in Mississippi brings the Democrats’ total number of seats in the Senate to 55, with eight seats being flipped.

Colom is the first Democrat to be elected to the chamber in over 40 years. Hyde-Smith became the first female US senator from Mississippi in 2018 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. Colom is the first black person elected to a statewide office in the state since the Reconstruction era.

Colom’s campaign agenda includes raising the minimum wage, pushing for a pause on data center construction, banning Congress members from trading stocks, requiring “a vote of Congress before America goes to war,” and voting “to take back Congress’s power over tariffs.”