The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights at US airports over a “communication issue” that is impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. This is only the third time a nationwide ground stop has been issued in the United States.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, “The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

An advisory from the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center reading “Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” stated, “attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.” Per Fox News, the FAA has told all inbound flights to expect airborne holding, or circling overhead, to wait for places to land.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said “This was a telecommunication outage throughout FAA. Out of abundant caution, we have grounded all the flights, and all the flights are accounted for. As incoming flights, either internationally or the flights that are currently still in the air, we’ll be dealing with those case by case. As you can imagine, there will be a priority list as they start coming in. But as I will repeat myself, there was no prior indication. There was no indication as of yet that this was a an nefarious attack against us. It's just a telecommunication outage as of right now.” This comes just days after the FAA announced that it would be expanding the use of its Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system across the nation. The $875 million AI tool “analyzes airline schedules, weather, airport capacity, airspace conditions, and operational constraints to predict traffic flows and identify potential conflicts before they occur.”

Mullin was asked by a reporter, “There are reports that the FAA was rolling out a new AI traffic control system today. Has there been any link between that rollout?” Mullin said, “We're looking at that.”