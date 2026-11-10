Rep. Jim Jordan will become the next House minority leader in the new year after winning a closed-door vote against Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Jordan was able to defeat Scalise in what is believed to be a narrow race, per Fox News. GOP lawmakers came together on Tuesday morning where both Jordan and Scalise were asked questions by others.

Both lawmakers pitched their leadership as one that could unify the Republicans on Capitol Hill. The conference was largely cordial, according to the outlet. Jordan said that the forum leading up to the vote went well. Those who voted were House Republicans and GOP members that won or are projected to win their race in the 2026 midterms. Votes were cast with a secret ballot.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stepped aside from his post after the midterm losses. "I personally like Steve, but he's been in leadership since before I was in Congress. And Jim Jordan, while he's a leader in Congress, he hasn't been part of the leadership team. He basically rose through the ranks because he was super effective," Rep. Warren Davidson (R-WI) said.