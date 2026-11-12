One person is dead and at least four people were injured in a Thursday morning shooting in Washington, DC’s Logan Circle neighborhood, with the shooter reportedly barricading himself in an apartment.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that the gunman entered the Vida Fitness location on 15th Street NW, shot a gym member in the back, and then ran out of the building. They said that additional shots were fired out on the street.

Interim DC Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said that one individual was found dead in the gym, and four others were transported to local hospitals. One of those who was hospitalized is in critical condition, while the other three have non-life-threatening injuries. Carroll said the suspect is a white male, adding “we do have an idea who he is. We believe there was some sort of conflict with the apartment building.” He said the suspect is believed to be a member of the gym.

He said that while negotiators were attempting to resolve the situation, “while communicating with that individual, officers heard a gunshot. As a response to that, officers forced entry into the apartment. When they did that, they located the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound,” which is believed to be self-inflicted. He said the suspect “is now contained in that location.” He said that the suspect stopped communicating after officers heard the gunshot. Max Smith, who lives above the gym, told local news that he had left his apartment initially because fire alarms in his building went off and he thought there was a fire drill. “Then, we hear more shots go off and everyone starts sprinting," he said.

He said he heard three for four gunshots, and he and around 10 others barricaded themselves in the bathroom of a nearby bagel shop. l shop. "I'm very shaken up, you don't expect it." A federal law enforcement official told NBC News the suspect is barricaded in an apartment above the gym. Authorities said that they know the suspect.