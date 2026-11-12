The Department of Education announced on Thursday that its Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Washington’s Camas School District over potential violations of Title IX. The probe centers around a biological male runner who began running on the girls’ team in September, has shared hotel rooms and “intimate facilities” with female students, and allegedly sexually harassed the female students.

The Department of Education said that in October, parents and members of the Camas High School girls’ cross-country team alleged that the male student, Logan Mihailoff, had entered a hotel room being shared by three female athletes, took an ice bath in their bathroom, and sexually harassed the female athletes while traveling for an invitational meet.

The Department of Education said these actions ‘raised grave concerns about the female athletes’ privacy and personal safety,” and that parents “reported that the District failed to respond appropriately to their concerns about the alleged sexual harassment.” The parents reportedly said the school’s independent investigator asked the female athletes if they were “transphobic” and if they “hate trans people,” and dd not take action to protect the female athletes.