President Donald Trump tasked Vice President JD Vance to root out the "massive corruption and crime taking place in Democrat run cities and states." He announced the move in a post to Truth Social on Thursday.
"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month.”
“Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood! We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said.
This comes after Trump had assigned Vance to spearhead negotiations with the Iran war earlier this year. Vance headed up the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed by the US and Iran in June to bring an end to the conflict.
Less than a month after it was signed, the MOU fell apart. The move from Trump to give more to Vance on the corruption comes after the veep distanced himself from the Iran was after the GOP’s midterm loss. In a post to X, he said, “The reason we lost is the war," and pointed to inflation as well as the US’ relationship with Israel as points the GOP had to address to change their trajectory.
The president for his part, said that he would have launched the war again if he had to. "If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."
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