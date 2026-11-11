It has been revealed that nearly a dozen complaints were filed with school officials against Brooklyn school aide Sayed Mohassib, the man charged with killing a runner in late October, however, officials reportedly told those complaining that they were being “racist” and to stop looking at social media.

Sources told the New York Post that at least 10 people filed complaints against Mohassib with officials at PS 200 in Brooklyn, where Mohassib worked, since September, including over his tattoos that he posted online, his displaying of a gun necklace to students, and a “blank stare” demeanor.

Sources said that school officials brushed the concerns off, saying, that those concerned “were told to stop being racist and stop looking at Instagram.” A photo showed Mohassib posing, showing off the tattoos he has on his torso. Across his chest were a shark and a tiger, while his stomach is tattooed with a list of figures. At the top of the list is “Allah,” followed by two Muslim historical figures and what appears to be his own name, and then “Donald J. Trump,” “The Antichrist,” and “Death.”

Mohassib began working part-time at PS 200 in March, where he once attenced as a student, and then got a full-time job there as a paraprofessional in September, sources said. His sister works at the school as a paraprofessional as well, and their aunt is an assistant principal at another school in the city. In 2024, police were called to the family home over concerns he would “chop them up.” A DOE rep told the outlet that applicants for school jobs must undergo a “fingerprint supported background” check, but the department is barred by federal law from inquiring about mental health history. The department said that it relies on the applicant to self-report “previous adverse employment” or “adverse military service.”

Sources told the outlet that Mohassib had openly acknowledged to coworkers at the school at one point that he suffered from mental health issues and was taking medication. Prior to working at the school, Mohassib joined the NYPD, only to leave weeks later to join the Marines. He was booted from service a month later over concerns about his mental health. He then attempted to return to the NYPD, but was turned away due to disturbing behavior. Sources said he was brought to Bellevue Hospital for a psych evaluation.

In 2024, the same year Mohassib was listed as working as a paraprofessional for the DOE, police responded to the Bensonhurst apartment where he was living with family members on reports that he threatened to “chop up” his family. On October 30 at the waterfront promenade in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn, just three blocks away from PS 200, 28-year-old runner Katie Suarez was stabbed in the neck multiple times. Suarez, who had been training for the New York City Marathon, died from her injuries. She was found by her father.

Mohassib, who was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges, continued to work at the school both leading up to the killing and in the week that followed. Sources said he dressed up as a cop for a school Halloween party. Police had gone into the school on Wednesday, sources said, but it was unclear whether they interacted with Mohassib. He did not show up for work on Friday, and on Saturday, he was arrested.